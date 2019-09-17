Tammy Opens Door for Future Nigeria Talk

* Lampard banks on him to deliver on UCL debut for Chelsea tonight

The fight for Tammy Abraham’s international future between Nigeria and England is far from over after the player’s decision to leave door open to the three-time African champions.

Abraham, 21, told reporters that he hasn’t closed the door on representing Nigeria despite his two caps for the Three Lions.

According to the youngster after his hat-trick against Wolves on Saturday, there have been much discussions over his international future but he’s currently focusing on his Chelsea career.

“Yes, I have heard the talk. I have not really been focused on that yet. I think when the time comes, the times comes. It is about focusing on Chelsea and hopefully scoring goals and getting victories,” the Chelsea number nine was quoted as saying by Football.London.

“We never know. You can never say never, whatever comes first really. I just have to keep full focus on Chelsea.”

This will come as good news to the Nigeria Football Federation who have been trailing the player’s development for a couple of years with the aim of capturing his services ahead of the England.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has said that Chelsea’s transfer embargo did not force his hand to play young forward, Tammy Abraham, who has surged to the top of the Premier League goal scoring chart on same seven goals as Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

Abraham is set for his Champions League debut against Valencia at Stamford Bridge tonight, while for Lampard it will be a first match in the tournament as manager.

With Chelsea currently banned from bringing in new players, Lampard has relied heavily on Abraham and fellow youngsters Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

But the Blues boss said he always believed the time was right for Abraham, who had spells on loan with Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa, to be handed his chance with Chelsea this term.

“I never had clear expectations for him, only the fact that I believed in him and trusted in him,” Lampard told reporters yesterday.

“I know a lot has been made about the ban giving young players opportunities but I felt the time was right for Tammy to have his opportunity at this club anyway, because of the quality he has got.

“I’m really delighted that he has got his goals. I think there’s even more to come.

“He’s in a good place, a place that just requires him to sustain and improve even more and I think with his mentality and the way he is every day I hope to see that.”