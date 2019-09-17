Settle Gratuities, Review Pension, NUP Appeals to Govs

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has appealed to state governors to improve their fortunes by settling outstanding gratuities owed to its members and reviewing pension benefits after every five years or each time there was an increase in the salaries of civil servants.

The union’s National Vice President for North east zone, Muhammad Inuwa Ahmad, who made the appeal in a press release issued to journalists yesterday in Bauchi, said that pensioners who rendered selfless services to their states and country need to be well treated by the government.

According to the press release: “The issue of gratuity and pension arrears has started to move a step forward in many of the north eastern states, as the Bauchi State Government under Governor Bala Mohammed has placed his positive giant strides on the Bauchi State pensioners when N100 million was duly paid in August and another N200 million was also paid in September 2019 to both local government and state pensioners.”

The statement also added that: Borno State Governor, Babagana Umar Zulum, has also made good attempt by paying N1 billion in July/ August to the Borno State pensioners.

“In the same vein, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has paid N1.1billion to state pensioners, which we hope will extend to the local government pensioners. There is a reliable hope that more will be paid in subsequent months which we find embraced and thankful.”

“In another development, Yobe State Governor, Mai- Mala Buni, has paid sN600 million to settle the backlog of gratuity.”

While thanking the aforementioned governors for reducing gratuity debts in their state, Ahmad, however, lamented that Adamawa and Taraba States’ pensioners were still not paid their gratuities.

“Lastly, we are calling on government at all levels to frame a reliable blueprint for the development of the teeming Nigerian pensioners. This will be done by upward review of monthly pension as many pensioners in Nigeria receive as low as N3,000.

“We will remain on our toes until section 173(3) and section 210 of the 1999 constitution as amended, which state that “pension must be reviewed every five years or together with any increase in civil servants salary, whichever comes earlier” is implemented,” he said.