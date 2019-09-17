Nigeria, UAE Collaborate on Internal Security

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

As part of the efforts to curb internal security challenges in Nigeria, the federal government and the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to continue to work together to build the capacity of the security agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

The two countries renewed this commitment, yesterday in Abuja when the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Fahad Altaffag.

In his remarks, Aregbesola disclosed that strengthening the relationship between the two countries which has existed for years, will further boost the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration in ensuring the protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

“Collaboration on security between the Nigerian Ministry of Interior and the UAE Ministry of Interior will strengthen the Government’s capacity to solve internal security challenges in Nigeria,” the minister said.

He assured that Nigeria would continue to collaborate with the UAE in the areas of capacity building, educational development, fire disaster management, intelligence gathering and border security management system, noting that the security system of the UAE was never in doubt and as such, Nigeria can learn a lot from the country.

“When we have intellectual and physical capacities, we will not only overcome security challenges, but also neutralise them,” he reiterated.

Earlier, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Ambassador Fahad Altaffag said his country has had discussions with Nigeria in the past on ways to work together to solve internal security challenges in Nigeria.

He said that his visit was to consolidate on the existing cooperation between the two countries particularly, on security matters with the view to providing necessary support to the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s resolve to create conducive environment for foreign investment so as to revitalise the economy.

He pledged his country’s support for the present administration in its resolve to ensure internal security to Nigerians so as to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.