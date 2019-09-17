Despite Recent Kidnapping, Abuja is Safe, Says IG

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday assured Nigerians that Abuja, the nation’s capital was safe and secure.

His assurance followed concerns over rising spate of kidnapping in Abuja.

A lecturer with the Base University, Abuja, was released at the weekend after spending some days with kidnappers.

This is coming as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday confirmed the release of Miss Aisha Ardo, the kidnapped daughter of a cousin to former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Dr. Umar Ardo.

It was gathered that Aisha was released in Abuja around 11p.m. on Sunday after spending the whole of Saturday night in the hands of the kidnappers.

The 24-year old Aisha was whisked away by the kidnappers about 7.45 p.m. in front of Blinkers Shopping Mall at Kwame Nkrumah Crescent, Asokoro on Saturday evening prompting the FCT Police Command to launch a manhunt for her abductors.

Ardo, a PDP chieftain also confirmed the release of his daughter to the police authorities in Abuja yesterday.

He said she was released on Sunday around 11p.m, adding that she had rejoined her family at home.

Though the police commissioner did not elaborate on her release, sources said Aisha was taken to a forest close to Gwarinpa area of the nation’s capital, where she was kept until her release.

“It was from the forest that she trekked to an eatery from where she was assisted with a GSM to call her father, who drove to the eatery to pick up his daughter,” the CP said.

Meanwhile, the IG said the nation’s capital remained safe and secure.

He said FCT Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture, which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes.

“While observing that, like other climes across the world, the country has its security challenges, the IG, however, notes that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world,” he said in statement signed by Force PRO, Frank Mba.

He, however, charged all law-abiding citizens and visitors alike to go about their lawful endeavours without any fear or apprehension.

The IG also yesterday launched the automated cooperative portal of the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Limited.

He said the innovation lab of the Africa Prudential Plc, an indigenous digital technology firm and capital market operator, developed the project.

Adamu said: “The indigenisation of this process is in furtherance to the federal government’s policy of enhancing local contents in ICT acquisition.

“I have been assured that appropriate security measures have been emplaced by the software developers to protect the application from intrusive activities that could threaten the integrity of the data base and compromise the personal and classified information of the co-operators.”

He said with the launch of the platform, police personnel would no longer be exposed to the risk of travelling from their various commands and formations to process their loan applications, savings withdrawals, or get their contributions balances from the Cooperative Headquarters in Lagos.

“All these services will be done just by the press of the buttons on their computers or mobile devices”.

The Police Cooperative is a welfare-oriented Cooperative Society that was established in 1977 by Force Order No. 130, to cater for the welfare needs of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and their families. It is the largest cooperative society in Africa with well over 300,000 membership strength.