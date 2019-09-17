Again, Femi Otedola Pays Reggae Icon, Majek Fashek’s Medical Expenses in a London Hospital 

Magnanimity is seldom a strong suit of Nigerian billionaires. But nature does not use a one-size fits all approach which is why billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, is widely perceived as one of the rarest and kindest of money men.

Giving, without looking back, is a second skin to him. Whilst he would rather do this without making a song and a dance of it, many a beneficiary, out of sheer happiness and relief, has always rushed to the media. And he has done it again.

The benevolent billionaire has taken up the medical expenses of the famous reggae icon, Majek Fashek, who is terribly sick and stranded in London.

Confirming the story and sounding the alarm of the critical state of the ‘Rainmaker’, who is currently receiving treatment in a London hospital, his manager, Uzoma Day Omenka, painted a pathetic picture of the dire situation the musician is in.

Thankfully, Mr Otedola is taking care of the hospital bill fully and this has thrown Nigerians across the world into fits of joy.

Apparently, they have not forgotten so soon how the businessman extraordinaire spent N36,635,000 for the medical bills of former captain and coach of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu.

Chukwu had a major surgery and treatment at the Wellington Hospital, London, courtesy Otedola

In May, Otedola also came to the aid of Peter Fregene, a former Green Eagles goalkeeper, who had been bedridden since 2001, after a SUNDAY PUNCH report last May.

He is currently also footing the medical bills of popular actor, Victor Olaotan, a lead character in the popular TV soap opera series, Tinsel, in a Turkish hospital.

Otedola has also reportedly taken up the medical expenses of ailing Nollywood actor, Sadiq Daba.

In 2017, Sadiq Daba, who had been battling leukaemia and prostate cancer for the past few years, returned to Nigeria from the UK where he went for medical treatment. The ace broadcaster also revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2017. This was barely months after he was hospitalised due to leukaemia.