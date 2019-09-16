Tribunal Verdict: I’ve Gone Through Most Turbulent Period, Says Ogun Gov

Tinubu congratulates Abiodun, asks him to unite Ogun people

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday admitted that several court cases challenging his election and eligibility for the public office had been turbulent, saying he has gone through probably one of the most tumultuous periods than any other governor in Nigeria.

This is coming as the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday congratulated the Ogun State governor, over the judgment of the state's governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which affirmed his victory in the March 9 governorship poll.

Abiodun, who spoke against the backdrop of the tribunal judgment affirming his victory on Saturday, expressed gratitude to God for making him victorious despite daunting opposition.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at the sidelines of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria held in Abeokuta, Abiodun thanked God and the people of the state for his victory at the tribunal.

He also appreciated the judiciary, his team of lawyers and party members who stood by him while the court cases lasted.

According to him, “this (tribunal ruling) is further affirmation that indeed, with God, nothing shall be impossible. This victory is for Ogun State people who have entrusted me with this mandate. It has been contested in so many courts.

“I have gone through probably one of the most turbulent periods any governor could have gone through. I went through several pre-election cases, about eight or nine and also this tribunal. But God has continued to remain God.

“This mandate is a divine mandate and I believe that is obvious to all. This is a decision of the people of Ogun State and that was further ratified by the people yesterday (Saturday). Unfortunately, I was away in Burkina Faso yesterday but, I was being informed about what was going on back home and I was told it was a detailed judgment.

“I am thankful to the judiciary; the Ogun people and my team of lawyers who are very learned and I am thankful to my party that has stood by me during this period. They are very disciplined, very resilient, supportive and I could not have opted to be in another party apart from APC.

“It is not because I am the best in the state, or I am special. God has just given me the assignment to lead Ogun State at this point in time. I have pledged I will do so with all God has given me.”

Tinubu said the tribunal ruling has further demonstrated that Abiodun’s election was indeed a true reflection of the wishes of the people, and challenged the governor to re-dedicate himself towards re-uniting the people of Ogun State.

He said Abiodun truly deserved the victory that came “despite the intimidation, harassment and violence unleashed on your numerous supporters and other shenanigans perpetrated by known opposition elements within and outside our party, APC.”

Tinubu, in a congratulatory letter to Abiodun dated September 15, 2019 and personally signed by him, said: “Saturday’s judgment of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirming your electoral victory has further demonstrated that your election was indeed a true reflection of the wishes of your people.”

According to him, “we were all living witnesses to the fact that despite the intimidation, harassment and violence unleashed on your numerous supporters and other shenanigans perpetrated by known opposition elements within and outside our party, APC, you emerged victorious because the people of Ogun stood by you.

“Undaunted by all of that, you ran a clean, peaceful, issues-based campaign. You were, by far, the most popular and most qualified of the governorship candidates, hence your election. You truly deserved your victory.

“This is now time to extend your hand of fellowship to the APM candidate and others who contested against you and indeed other stakeholders in the state. You must re-dedicate yourself to re-uniting the people and be the governor for all. “Ogun State deserves development, Ogun State deserves industrialisation. Having made success in your private multi-sectoral entrepreneurial life, you are best placed to replicate this in Ogun. This you must do within the shortest possible time.

“Once again, I congratulate you and wish you God’s guidance in the daunting, but not insurmountable tasks, ahead of you.”