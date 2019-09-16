Transfer: Real Madrid Plan Big for Mbappe Swoop

​Real Madrid’s transfer budget for the coming year has been revealed after club delegates met to approve the club’s financial accounts – with a plan in place to try and lure Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

News of the war chest at Zinedine Zidane’s disposal comes only a few weeks since the end of the summer transfer window, a period which saw Los Blancos splash out just shy of a whopping £280m.

Nevertheless, despite the significant outlay, there still appears to be plenty of money in the bank after ​AS disclosed the details of the aforementioned financial accounts. While the cash parted with was significant, the club did also recoup money to the tune of £117m by selling fringe stars such as Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Llorente.

All in all though, the Spanish publication report that € 156m (£139m) is available to the club in liquid assets, while a further € 285m (£254m) is available in credit. The credit in question is a loan which ​Madrid have been offered that bears highly favourable interest rates and conditions, should they be willing to splash out on any large-scale investment. This credit is separate from the loan arrangement the club have in place to redevelop their Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

With a wealth of funding made available to Zidane to invest, it opens the door for Los Blancos to make a big-money ‘Galactico’ addition next year. AS claim the player in question is almost certainly ​Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, who they state would be easily affordable with only the player’s willingness the necessary hurdle to overcome.

It seems as if Madrid have a plan in motion to make the deal achievable , by trying to persuade Mbappe not to renew his current deal with PSG which runs out in June 2022.

In doing so, the French outfit would then be obliged to either offer him a new deal, or sell him before he runs down his contract which finishes in J une 2022. That would mean that next summer, the French club would be obliged to offer him a new deal or sell him before he is able to run down his contract and eventually leave on a free – a move that would allow Madrid to pounce.

​Neymar is also mentioned, but that could prove problematic due to the player’s desire to return to Barcelona over their La Liga rivals, coupled with growing injury concerns over the Brazilian, leaving Mbappe as the primary target.