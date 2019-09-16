Taraba Holds Security Meeting on Tiv, Jukun Crisis

Chinedu Eze



The Taraba State Government has held a security meeting with stakeholders to bring the unabated clashes between the Tiv and Jukun tribes in the state to an end.

Channels Television reported that the meeting, which was held behind closed-door, was a follow-up to the one held in Abuja.

The meeting also made some recommendations.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, the state’s Deputy Governor Haruna Manu disclosed that a committee would be set up on Monday (today), September 16, where 15 persons each from Tiv and Jukun would present their positions.

Manu added that a joint patrol team involving all security agencies in the state would be set up with dedicated lines for distress calls to curb kidnapping and banditry.

Beyond that, he also noted that another recommendation was that both Benue and Taraba states would liaise with the National Boundary Commission (NBC) for adequate demarcation of their boundaries in order to minimise the conflict between the two tribes.

Manu said the state government was determined to find lasting solutions to t

he crisis, which has been protracted and has claimed many lives.