NBTE hails Obaseki on revamp of Government Science and Technical College

…set to accredit courses

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has hailed the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration on the wholistic revamp of the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC) formerly Benin Technical College, noting that the new learning environment has set a new standard for technical education in the country.

The Deputy Director, NBTE, Mallam Samaila Tanko, said this when he led an NBTE Accreditation Team to GSTC, in Benin City, for resource inspection/assessment of the structures, curricula and equipment available at the college, which resumed for a new session on September 16, 2019.

According to him, “We are impressed with what we have seen at GSTC. We hope to see more of such replicated in other places. We urge the state government to continue in his developmental strides. We call on other governors to borrow a leaf from Edo.”

Permanent Secretary, Edo State Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Mr. Bernard Oigbokie, said the state government is undertaking a wholistic revamp of technical education in the state.

He added that the accreditation of the colleges is long awaited, noting that the accreditation of the college would make it possible for the state to access funding from the IDEAS Project, jointly funded by Federal Government and the World Bank.

The Project Coordinator, (IDEAS) Project, Edo State, Mrs Blessing Osahon-Osemwota, said the state government has recruited 104 teachers spread across the state to ensure the availability of skilled hands to man the various technical colleges in the state.

She said the team is going to visit Irrua, Igarra and Afuze for further inspection of other facilities for technical education.

She urged parents to take advantage of the opportunity to enroll their children and wards into the various technical colleges spread across the state, to benefit from the programme.