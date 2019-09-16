More Winners Emerge in Dangote Cement Promo 

Chris Uba

It was a harvest of prizes recently, at the Isolo area of Lagos State as 31 consumers were presented with refrigerators, television sets, tricycle and a saloon car in the on-going Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies promotion.

Mr. Tittus Adesola Jegede, a cement consumer, emerged as the star prize winner with a saloon car, while Ajose Monday and Abel Sunday, won motorcycle and tricycle respectively in the promo.

The star prize winner, Jegede , who spoke to THISDAY, said the transparent nature of the promo was commendable because, “what you see on the card is what you win and that the promo by all measures has been successful.”

The Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr.Olakunle Alake, said the promo was borne out of the company’s desire to economically empower all its customers along the value chain and that the current promo was targeted at empowering its consumers.

“Because it is meant to empower them that is why we carefully choose the prizes. We have cars, tricycles, motorcycles, refrigerators and television sets, all these have economic value,” he said.

He explained that the company has also put in place other empowerment schemes for its distributors, retailers and other customers.

About 22 cars have been won so far remaining 23 with many tricycles, motorcycles, television sets and refrigerators to go before the promo ends at the end of September.

The Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies promotion has a duration of approximately three months from July 3– till September 30, 2019.

All items won are redeemed instantly through designated 200 redemption centres nationwide, including all Dangote Cement Regional offices and Depots except the start prize of G3 GAC saloon car.