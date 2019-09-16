Buhari Constitutes Economic Advisory Team

New council replaces EMT

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an eight-member Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT).

A statement Monday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said the newly constituted council, chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, will report directly to the President.

Other members of the council are Dr. Mohammed Sagagi (Vice-Chairman), Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr. Shehu Yahaya, Dr. Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member, Mr. Bismark Rewane and Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy, who will serve as secretary.

The statement said “The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.”