Xenophobic Attacks: Okonkwo Condemns Killing of Nigerians in S’Africa

Senator Annie Okonkwo has condemned the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in in South Africa.

Okonkwo, who was one of the founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) commended the Federal Government led by President Muhammad Buhari for its quick intervention to stop the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

However, Okonkwo, who reprensented Anambra Central senatorial district in the Senate also commended the gesture of the Chairman of Air Peace Nigeria, Chief Allen Onyema for evacuating stranded Nigerians from South Africa.

Okonkwo, urged FG, state governments and other well meaning Nigerians to volunteer more resources to enable Nigerians stranded in South Africa to return to Nigeria.

According to him, it is painful to see the same South Africa that Nigeria spent $61 billion to free from apartheid today killing Nigerians.

The Senator noted that God has blessed Africans with sufficient natural and human resources and called on South Africa to focus on unlocking its potentials

“There are successful companies owned by South Africans in Nigeria and we never for one day hear stories of attack on MTN and Dstv.

“Our government and South Africa government must find a lasting solution to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners living in South Africa. The South Africa government must protect Nigerians who are investing in their country just as we do here”, Okonkwo added.