Abbas, 10-Year-Old Boy, Unveils Single

Favoured Zone Entertainment has announced the release of its new single album titled chocolate by a 10-year-old prodigy, Awal Murutala Abbas.

The firm confirmed this in a statement, noting that Abbas, the newly found young star whose stage name is mustarSid, hails from Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The statement added that the star kid “is currently working on his first official single titled Chocolate.”

“Chocolate is produced by Young John and the video was directed by the mind blowing video director TG Omori.”

The statement said Abass was discovered while doing his numerous freestyle rap videos, which had earned him both local and international audience.

It added that the title of the song “was borne out of the young lad’s interest in chocolate as a child. Abbas’ parents and family members give him chocolates and other goodies as a reward mostly for being obedient and hardworking at home.

“As a result, the young star is using his talent to encourage others kids to always be obedient and resourceful so they can achieve their dreams in life.

“Young Abbas sees himself as the next Jay-Z of Africa with a commitment to be a better version of himself at all times,” the statement said.