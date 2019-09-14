Victor Moses Chelsea Return on  the Horizon

With Fenerbahce said to be reluctant to pay Victor Moses’ £75,000-a-week wages, in addition to the fee required to sign him, long-term right-back Cesar Azpilicueta enduring an error-strewn start to the season and fellow Spaniard, Marco Alonzo drop in form, a return to his parent club, Chelsea is on the horizon for the Nigerian international

Fenerbahce are highly unlikely to sign Victor Moses on a permanent deal, despite having the option to buy the winger at the end of their loan agreement.

The 28-year-old is too expensive for the Turkish club due to his £75,000-a-week wages, in addition to the fee required to sign him.

Moses’ contract with Chelsea expires in 2021 and it will leave the player available to leave on a cut-price deal next summer.

Moses is the joint fifth-highest earner in the Turkish Super Lig for the 2019/20 season, as he is tied on the fifth position with Galatasaray’s Steven Nzonzi and Trabzonspor’s Jose Sosa.

Despite not being in the club’s long-term plans, Moses has been influential for the Turkish giants with four goals in 14 Super Lig appearances last season.

Moses began 2019-20 with a goal and an assist in the 5-0 win over Gazisehir on August 19, but also suffered a muscle injury in that game and has not played since.

Fener failed to qualify for Europe last season, while they are also facing sanctions for a failure to appease UEFA’s Financial Fair Play target that required them to balance spending with revenue.

That is thought to be a significant restriction for the club’s transfer activity, including the signing of Moses.

The loan move to Turkey is the fourth for the former Nigerian international since he joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in August 2012.

Chelsea sent Moses to Liverpool, West Ham and Stoke City before he had a resurgence under Antonio Conte where he was converted into a wing-back in the title-winning season of 2016-17.

Moses signed his current deal during that campaign and he was nominated for African Footballer of the Year but fell down the pecking order once again last season under Maurizio Sarri.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly considering an offer for Nice’s £35m-rated right-back Youcef Atal in January if they can get their transfer ban lifted.

Long-term right-back Cesar Azpilicueta has endured an error-strewn start to the season, committing defensive errors leading to goals against Manchester United and Sheffield United. Consequently, his place is under threat with Frank Lampard reportedly considering handing 19-year-old Reece James a promotion, once he has returned from an ankle injury suffered in May.

Another option for Chelsea could be to move for Algerian international Atal, who enjoyed an eye-catching debut season in Ligue 1, scoring six goals in 29 league matches.

Although Chelsea are banned from signing any players for 12-months by FIFA, the club are hopeful the decision will be reduced to just one transfer window after they appealed to CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport).

After summer rumours linking him with a move to Inter Milan, to reunite with Antonio Conte, Moses ended up staying with Fenerbahce as per the terms of his 18-month loan agreement that began in January.

And things got off to a fantastic start in their first match of the season, as the Chelsea loanee grabbed a goal and an assist in Fener’s 5-0 demolishing of newly promoted Gazisehir Gaziantep

But Moses also missed a penalty, and worse yet, was forced off the pitch with an injury which was diagnosed as a muscle strain in the upper leg and the 28-year-old winger is expected to be out through the end of September. The injury is said to be minor enough that he will complete his rehab with the club rather than return to Chelsea, as is often the case for loanees.

Fener are looking to put last year’s shocking season behind them, they were flirting with relegation when Moses joined and thanks in part to him, recovered to finish sixth, which is still disappointing for a club of their stature, so hopefully, he won’t miss too many games.