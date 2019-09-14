Nono’s Catering Holds Empowerment Summit for Women

The need to empower women and to promote collaboration between women in Nigeria especially women in Catering business, prompted the CEO/MD of Nono’s Catering Services, Mrs. Ono Abumere Uto to organise an employment initiative titled Nono’s Catering Mentoring Initiative, which held on September 5, at Coral Hall in Lagos.

Abumere, in an interview, gave a brief history of her business, the reason for the initiative, her success story as well as challenges she has faced in the catering business.

Ono traced the birth of her catering service, Nono’s catering services to 2011, after she quitting her job at a Corporate organisation. “At entry level, I was earning just about a hundred thousand a month as an HR which wasn’t enough so I knew I had to go into catering.

I started my catering service Nono’s in 2011 with cakes and I moved onto preparing foods but now we do solely foods. We don’t do cakes anymore but we do deserts, small chops for weddings and corporate events”, she said.

The CEO said the Idea of the Initiative was born out of the need to help other women in the catering business, also to empower women and also preach collabration among these women.

She added: “I decided to organise this program because I saw how hard it was to grow the business, how tough it was to get referrals and customers would ask questions like have u worked for this party or have you done this or that.”

Also in attendance was Funke Bucknor, Nkechi Okolo, Bisi Sotunde and a host of other Events and Catering services CEOs.