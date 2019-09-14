Ndidi Gives Reason for  Returning to School 

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfried Ndidi said he decided to go back to school because he did not have the opportunity to do so while growing up, while also revealing what he plans to do with his certificate once he graduates.

The Leicester City midfielder who is currently studying Business Management at De Monfort University said he and his siblings found it hard to go to school while growing up.

In an interview with BBC, the former Genk midfielder also revealed he plans to open a football resort in Nigeria for kids who do not have the opportunity to study and play football at the same time.

“Growing up, while I was a kid, and my sister, my cousin, we did not have the opportunity to actually go to school, because my dad could not afford it.”

“So after training, I have spare time, so I just thought of it, and I said yes it’s better I go to school,” he added. He also revealed that he was nervous on his first day, but the lecturer helped him to feel at home.