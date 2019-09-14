Melaye Rejects PDP Appointment as Kogi Governorship Campaign DG

Bennett Oghifo



Senator Dino Melaye has rejected his appointment yesterday by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Director-General of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

Melaye’s appointment as the Director-General of Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council was announced yesterday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan

Melaye, who rejected the appointment via his Twitter handle @dino-melaye; and his Facebook wall, wrote: “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of the Director-General of the Kogi State Governorship

Campaign Council.

“I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty, there is chaos.”

Melaye, Senator, representing Kogi West Senatorial district, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, and is currently the Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.