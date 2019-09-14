Jaiz Foundation Donates  N7m for IDPs

Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation has donated N7 million to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to provide succour to the victims of Boko Haram insurgency who had been forced to flee their homes in the North-east. Jaiz Foundation made the donation yesterday in Abuja as part of effort to improve the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-east.

The Director/CEO of the Foundation, Imam Abdullahi Shuaib, said that in the last 10 years of the crisis, it had led to the displacement of over 2.9 million people, adding that many of them were in IDP camps managed by government and humanitarian organisations, which he said required continued support for meeting their basic needs. He noted that the private sector played an increasingly important role in humanitarian situations, being a major contributor to restoring empowerment through job creation, economic infrastructure and the development of new and innovative solutions in Nigeria.

Shuaib stressed that the mandate of the foundation was to provide humanitarian relief for distressed people in the IDP camps, noting that the UNHCR demand was within the mandate of the foundation, hence, its positive response. He stated: “Jaiz Foundation is moved by the deplorable plight of IDPs and we are committed to be a beacon of hope, a socio-economic institution for the poor and IDPs and a veritable platform for national solidarity and partnership with humanitarian organisations. Last year we provided about 32million for the economic empowerment of the poor and currently we have another N54million to be disbursed for empowerment, water health and Sanitation. We target areas plagued with banditry, insurgency and Natural Disaster in places like Zamfara and the likes.”