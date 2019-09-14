Incel Tourism  Rewards Promo Winners 

A global travel and tourism company, INCEL Tourism, has rewarded winners in its just concluded ‘ByYou promo’ .

The ‘ByYou challenge’ was an Instagram competition, inspired by the recently released song of award-winning Nigerian musician, Simi.

The contest had Mr. and Mrs. Abang taking first place followed closely by the Christophers and the Odukomaiyas as second and third place winners respectively.

The winning couples were consequently hosted by INCEL and Simi to a private lavish dinner at Clear Essence California Spa and Resort where the winners were also given their prizes.

The Abangs received a travel document and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, while the Christophers were offered an all-expense paid romantic weekend getaway at Clear Essence California Spa & Resort and the Odukomaiyas were treated to a romantic dinner.

The prize presentation ceremony was graced by the firm’s Executive Director, Mr. Tayo Banjo , members of staff, Simi and Miss Earth, Nigeria 2019, Miss Modupe Garland.