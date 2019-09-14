Gerrard: Eagles’ Call up, a Prove Rangers is Right for Aribo

Steven Gerrard insists Joe Aribo’s progression onto the international stage was a well-deserved accolade and proof of his impressive start to life at Ibrox this season.

The midfielder was handed his debut for Nigeria in their friendly match with Ukraine.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring for Nigeria and earned rave reviews for his overall performance.

It was the latest big showing from the former Charlton playmaker as he enjoys an encouraging start to the campaign following his move from The Valley to Ibrox.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer was critical of Aribo for heading to Glasgow but Gerrard reckons his decision is more than paying off as the London-born star goes from strength to strength.

Gerrard said: “Joe is in a fantastic place, he is smiling away and congratulations to him. In his first game, he managed to get a goal.

“He was rewarded for his form as a Rangers player. He was called up so it shows you that he is in the right place, that he is playing football at the right level.

“European football, playing in Old Firms. At last, he has been recognised as an international player and been rewarded with his first game and his first goal. He should be in a great place.

“They must have started watching him since he has been playing at Rangers.

“They must be happy with him playing in Europa League games and playing in front of 51,000.

“The people that select now for the Nigerian national team know that he can play in big football games. I don’t know many players in the Championship who are playing for Nigeria.”