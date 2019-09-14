Funky Brunch Lagos Marks 1st Anniversary

BY Azuka Ogujiuba

Efemena Tommy with his team, Nimi Briggs and Akunwa Moemeke recently celebrated the Funky Brunch Lagos 1st anniversary party with some of the biggest names in the entertainment, fashion and lifestyle industry in attendance.

The event, which took place on September 1, 2019, at the Balmoral Event Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island,

was marked with style and grandeur. It marked a recommendable milestone in the Luxury Entertainment & lifestyle industry in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

The Funky Brunch Lagos, which started in September 2018 with 320 guests has grown to become one of the most anticipated music, fashion and lifestyle event beloved by celebrities, fashionistas, socialites and young millennials across all industries catering to over 2500 premium guests as of now.

Guests were treated to an exquisitely decorated welcome area entrance which had them taking hundreds of selfies, delicious feasts for the stomach, endless drinks, crazy laughter, great energy, and good vibes.

The mega party had multiple picturesque areas, live games, bouncing castles, Ultra Lightings and over 60,000 Watts of sound to amplify the music delivered by 14 of the best DJ’s in Lagos: DJ Prince, DJ Consequence, DJ K Flow, DJ Harmony, DJ Six7even , DJ Last Don, 3ple7 DJ, DJ FD, DJ Tiami, DJ Paranormal, DJ Andre, DJ Structure, DJ Kenzy, DJ Oluwabruce and super hype-men: MC Fish, MC Ak Smuth Jay Breeze & Trey. All the featured DJs took turns in moving the crowd by dishing out music in various genres of music, ranging from Afrobeats to hip hop to afro-house to EDM and of course, taking the audience back to the beloved music of the 90s. To further attract audiences, the event showcased an unconventional fashion show presenting premium high-end streetwear styles from ASH LUXE, a sister brand to ASH LUXURY.

The Funky Brunch Lagos turned out an incredibly massive crowd of upwardly mobile and luxury lifestyle lovers in Lagos. It had over 2500 guests across Nigeria with a high concentration of Lagosians and from outside of Nigeria in the Balmoral Hall. Celebrity figures in attendance included Davido, Bovi, Zlatan Ibile, Obafemi Martins,

Sincerely Ward, Ebube Nwagbo, Peruzzi, Rahman Jago, Yung6ix, Uti Nwachukwu, Osaze (mtn), Ice Prince, Dammy Krane, Ric Hassani, Taymesan, Dj Jimmy Jatt, Tania Omotayo, Nadia Nakai, Moozlie, Lilian Afegbai, Chef Eros, Poco Lee, Beverly Osu,B-Red, CDQ, Lilian Esoro, Timini, Koko By Khloe, Beverly Osu, American TV personality, Sincerely Ward, South African TV personality, Babalwa Mneno and many other cool kids in fashion, arts, music and the booming creative industry in general.