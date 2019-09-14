COZA Rape Saga: Stop Harassing Fatoyinbo Group Tells Police

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A human rights and social justice organisation called Social Justice League has asked the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to stop harassing and intimidating the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, over the allegation of rape levelled against him by Mrs. Bukola Dakolo.

The group alleged that some big pastors were behind the ordeal of Pastor Fatoyinbo, adding unless they desist from their egoistic and evil ways fuelled by jealousy and envy, they will be exposed.

It said that such harassment is not necessary since the police is still carrying out preliminary investigation into the matter.

It cautioned police authorities not to make itself willing tools in the hands of external influences to pervert justice. The group warned that it would soon expose forces behind COZA pastor’s ordeal for the whole world to know their true identities.

In a press statement signed by the Director of the organisation, Dr. Atta Ogah, and Secretary, Bitrus Godwin, and made available to journalists, the group, said that it considered the rape allegation during its quarterly policy review meeting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, observed that, “Rape allegation is a very serious matter that should not be glossed over.

“However, no one should be treated as if he or she is already guilty during and after investigation until a court of competent jurisdiction gives its final verdict on the matter strictly on law,” it said.

The group said it was surprised that the complainant (Bukola) appeared to be enjoying preferential treatment in the hands of the Police for a rather strange reason.

“Under normal circumstances, this is not supposed to be so”, the group stated.

The organisation which is made up of lawyers and human rights defenders with total dedication and commitment to fighting for human and social justice rights of every Nigerian is deeply worried by the antics of the police and other security agencies.

It warned the Police to be professional and non-partisan in the investigation saying that, “Pastor Fatoyinbo is not a criminal; he is mere suspect of a very controversial allegation, which is what the Police has a responsibility to find out, instead of treating the accused as a criminal.”