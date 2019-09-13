We’ll Soon Dislodge APC from South-west, PDP Boasts

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The South-west chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State, said it is strategising to relaunch itself in the governance of the region ahead of the 2023 general election, saying the imminent collapse of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region will soon come.

The assurance was made at an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of the party held at the Government House, Agodi in Ibadan.

The party leaders, however, tasked the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, to lead the front in reclaiming the region, especially Ekiti and Osun States, from the APC in the 2022 elections.

They unanimously pledged the party’s commitment to support the governor in his readiness to lead the squad that would dislodge APC dominance in the region.

The party, however, in a communiqué read by its National Vice Chairman, South-west, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, expressed disappointment at the verdict of the presidential election tribunal on the petitions of PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, stressing that justice was not properly served as expected.

According to the communique, “We frowned at the verdict of the presidential election tribunal on the petitions of our party and candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We, therefore, put on record the disappointment that justice was not served.

“In view of this, we resolve to support the party to appeal against the verdict at the Supreme Court. Due attention is accorded to the verdict of both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court on Osun State governorship election, while we have resolved to achieve a common front to reclaim the two states in the next elections.”

The party congratulated Makinde on his achievements in 100 days in office, stating that his giant strides were testimonies that he could lead the force to reclaim the South-west zone from the APC.

“The documents we have confirmed his determination and preparedness to drive the frontiers of development to a greater heights in Oyo State and set the pace for other states to follow,” PDP said.

Makinde, in his remarks, charged the PDP members to remain united and work towards rebuilding the party.

According to him, “The take home for us at this meeting is that we should remain united and rebuild our party. Again, this is an opportunity for us to get together and compare notes on what is happening in the states in the region. The meeting is to organise ourselves.

“The party was disappointed about the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal, but we have to urge our people to remain calm as there are avenues to take the case further up, and we do hope that the Supreme Court can have a second look at the case.”

The governor added that the PDP has come out up and doing, expressing the belief that the party could still do more.

Present at the meeting were the National Deputy Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi; National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, and all chairmen of the party in the zone.

Others were former Deputy Governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Olusola Eleka, and Lagos State, Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor, and the 2019 PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje.