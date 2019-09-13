Phase3 Telecoms Receives Industry Recognition

Phase3 Telecom, West Africa’s foremost independent fibre optic infrastructure, connectivity solutions and telecommunications service provider, has been honoured by the Africa Innovation Forum for its contributions to telecoms industry growth at an award ceremony which held recently.

The company welcomed this as an auspicious development in the wake of its revised corporate vis-a-vis governance structure; on-going network technology upgrades for its increasing user portfolio of MSMEs, services sector and multinational companies; its robust steps in capturing new markets as well as its active support for country’s thriving broadband penetration drive.

According to company’s spokesperson, Mrs. Morayo Nwabufo “The Phase3 win confirms the company’s inimitable approach to proffering network service solutions that foster digital transformation; engenders top value for its clients and strengthen its vision for West Africa and the global telecom space”.

She added that Phase3’s growing realization of its strategic insight and blueprint to limiting the current digital divide in Africa’s telecommunications industry is being validated by such honours and is certainly not taken for granted – as much is expected of the company still.

She also reiterated that the company’s continuing collaboration with key partners, allows it to extend its reach in the West African sub-region. Hence solidifying its place as an indigenous telecom service provider of repute, and one of the broadband champions of Africa’s socio-economic development.

In acknowledgement of the collective contributions of the firm’s vibrant team and stakeholders towards receiving such recognition, Nwabufo added that with the statement that “quicker broadband penetration remains a major focus for Phase3, the company would continue to ensure that the region enjoys quality of service, reliability and exceptional customer experience that ride on invaluable partnerships, investment in communications technology and a secure, reliable and scalable infrastructure”.