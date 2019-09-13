O’Jerry Debuts Prosperity-themed Single, “Go Pay’’

Yinka Olatunbosun

Fresh Afro-pop artist, compere and public relations personnel, O’Jerry has released his debut single titled, “Go Pay.’’ This contemporary song is a mid-tempo track released on SoundCloud with rich traditional talking drum backing up his unmistakable vocals. O’Jerry, having practiced in the PR sectorhas walked on the corridors of indigenous music which R&B has promoted for some years. An ardent music fan, O’Jerry had been weaned on a variety of music from Ibejii to Adekunle Gold. He couldn’t deny the influence of earlier artists such as LKT in his penchant for the fusion of some fuji elements in his music.

Laced with goodwill message, “Go Pay” captures the temperament of many Nigerian youths in their quest for daily survival. Mirroring the existentialist messages in Burna Boy’s “Dangote” Adekunle Gold’s “Pick Up’’, Korede Bello’s “God win’’, “Go Pay” is an addition to the long list of songs that are deeply emotional about prosperity- arguably the real story of our urban live. Produced by Suplia Beats, the 4:52 long track is prayerful, meditative and optimistic yet very danceable. With such empowering lyrical composition, this song is quite refreshing in the midst of sexually-graphic songs that dominate the radio today.

O’Jerry perfected the song with a code-switch game of the urban user of English and Yoruba languages to give a neat cross-over appeal. It is currently available online for streaming.