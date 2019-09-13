FRSC, Akin Fadeyi Foundation to Launch Report Corruption App, FLAG’IT

Mary Nnah

The Federal Roads Safety Corps and the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, conveners of the ‘Corruption Not In My Country’ project, a micro level anti-corruption TV Drama, have announced a major strategic partnership.

This was consummated at the FRSC Headquarters in Abuja recently. The partnership will be driven on the platform of technology as the AFF is set to launch its newly designed Report Corruption App called FLAG’IT, which was funded by MacAuthur Foundation.

According to a joint statement by both parties, FLAG’IT will serve as a tool to strengthen FRSC’s capacity to be integrity-driven, improve on public service delivery and be very responsive to public feedback. It shall also be a platform where citizens can provide positive feedback on credible and outstanding officers.

Speaking at the event, the FRSC Corp Marshall, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi said the Presidential decree 001, which supports the ease of doing business, has created more room for the government to be accountable and transparent in service delivery.

He said the FRSC has improved tremendously through innovative projects like, the joint surveillance activity, through which the FRSC partners with other agencies to improve governance in the country; service improvement through which Nigerians can now secure their driver’s licenses after two months, and after been certified by a regulated driving school; and a verification portal which helps track fake licenses issued to unsuspecting public.

Oyeyemi said as no system was perfect without evolving needs for improvement, the partnership with the Akin Fadeyi Foundation was timely especially as it bringing about technological innovation as mechanism for feedback, analytics and insight garnering for improved service delivery.

Programme Officer, Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Nabila Okino commended the Corp Marshall for boldly confronting corrupt practices within the corps.

She highlighted the Akin Fadeyi’s Foundation’s objectives, programs and interventions in Nigeria, which includes Anti-Corruption campaign, which is driven through the ‘Not in My Country’ Edutainment skits and the ‘Never Again’ Radio Drama skits, which has been airing on CNN Africa and other TV Channels under the funding of the John D and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; past training programs in schools and now the incorporation of technology in the fight against corruption.

She thanked the Corps Marshall of the FRSC and his team for their continuous efforts in ensuring safety on Nigerian roads. Okino said due to the depth of endemic corruption in our society, it was impossible to achieve meaningful gains in the fight against corruption without partnering with major stakeholders. This according to her, was what birthed the partnership between the FRSC and the Akin Fadeyi Foundation.

Also present at the event, the Deputy Director, MacAuthur Foundation, Mr. Dayo Olaide expressed his Organization’s delight at the development and was full of commendation for the FRSC under Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, for opening up its processes to transparency and accountability.

Olaide said the MacArthur Foundation has taken into cognizance the impact of behavioral insights and learning garnered from the edutainment skits produced by Akin Fadeyi Foundation and partnered with Foundation because of the organisation’s approach towards fighting corruption through the use of these messages crafted for public enlightenment.

He further stated the importance of the ‘FlagIT’ App and why it will help improve public perception on corruption. According to him, in 2014, the new president of the MacAuthur Foundation decided to look at the Nigerian situation again and seek new ways on how to intervene by partnering non-governmental organisations and the government. Also, on invitation by the Office of the Vice President, MacAuthur rolled out programs and initiatives that will help improve governance.

He said “when some people were called and asked to deliberate on what were Nigeria’s most pressing desires. Of all the concepts that were deliberated upon, service delivery and accountability were most paramount”. This birthed the ‘On Nigeria’ project to improve the leg-work of reducing corruption.

He therefore expressed confidence that this partnership was a step in the right direction as it reinforces MacAuthur’s commitment to working with credible non-profits to strengthen institutions and be more responsive to public yearning for a corrupt-free excellent service delivery and accountable governance.