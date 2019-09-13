African Union to Host AFRIMA in Nigeria

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Committee of AFRIMA have announced that the 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards themed ‘Feel Africa’ will be hosted in Lagos State, Nigeria from November 20 to November 23, 2019 in association with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria.

In partnership with the African Union, AFRIMA is a youth-focused music property that celebrates Africa, recognizes and rewards the work and talents of a myriad of African artists across generations. AFRIMA is committed to the stimulation of conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the world about the potentials of the cultural and creative economy for real enterprise on the continent, contributing significantly to social cohesion and continental integration as well as sustainable economic growth and development in Africa by lending its voice to promotion of education and campaign against extreme poverty and preventable diseases.

‘Feel Africa’, is an initiative aimed at showcasing the African essence through its music and culture and inviting everyone to share in the experience of African unity, African passion, and African creativity. The theme takes inspiration from AFRIMA’s mission to change negative perspectives of Africa by promoting the cultural uniqueness of Africa as a means to counter issues hindering the unity, peaceful co-existence and economic growth of the continent.

In her statement, Head of Culture, African Union Commission, Angela Martins says, “Nigeria playing host to the 6th AFRIMA is indicative of the beneficial relationship the country has developed with the AU & AFRIMA as we use this continental awards platform to strengthen Africa’s culture industries while also promoting the cultural identity and integration of Africans. We are also appreciative of Lagos State Government for hosting 4 previous successful editions of the annual awards programs of events. We are confident that hosting AFRIMA in Lagos state, Nigeria will in no small measure constitute significant achievements for the promotion of African Union’s cultural objectives through the AFRIMA platform”