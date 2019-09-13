100 DAYS IN OFFICE:  DAPO ABIODUN SETTING A NEW PACE IN GOVERNANCE.

comment 1

Just like the English language, certain words are homographs in the Yoruba language; the way it’s being spelt or pronounced so to say means different things whereas, it’s characterized by the same words. One such word is Ògùn which is the gateway state while Ōgūn means war.

Dapo Abiodun has, within the space of 100 days in office, brought absolute calm and sanity to Ogun State which was almost on the verge of division. The oil magnate who was viewed as an underdog – that can never achieve any great feat in the state has to the surprise and elation of many, achieved laudable landmarks which are not only remarkable but incredulous!

As a gentle businessman pregnant with a great vision for his dear state, Abiodun made an entrance to the Government House in a grand style, soaring like an eagle that has defeated the raging tides of the wind, and ready to soar to an inestimable height of abundant success.

Much has been said about the transition committee set-up by His Excellency that aided his smooth sail into Office however; one wouldn’t dare shy away from the outstanding success being recorded by his strategic employment of committees; to carry out important tasks as it relates to the upliftment of different sectors in Ogun State.

Within 100 days, Governor Dapo Abiodun has pervaded the state beyond expectation, bringing succor to every sector of the state, heeding the cries of the citizens while he’s been found contributing valuable initiatives towards making Ogun State economically-splendorous.

The Governor after few days in office applied the oil of comfort on MAPOLY and TASCE students whose experience under the past administration wasn’t palatable at all. Beyond that, the assiduous work of His Excellency can be seen by all as MAUSTECH/MAPOLY Bill has passed second reading, owing to Dapo Abiodun’s passion to build a viable state of educated minds, free of banditry.

Speaking about bandits and the need for safety, the security identity of Ogun State has worn a new toga since the governor has made it a necessary course to fulfill his commitment towards ensuring the citizens have a good life and pursue their legitimate business in a secured environment – by launching the OgunState Security Trust Fund.

According to him, this Security Trust Fund aims to have the private sector support the government in addressing various security challenges facing our dear state; this new and reinvigorated trust fund will be responsible for sourcing and efficiently deploying resources towards achieving a safe and secure environment.

Abiodun’s approach to governance being Public-Private Partnership-driven would also go down history line as one of his many strategies that have proved to be effective in the efficient delivery of results that are beyond expectation – to the people’s benefit. One that cannot be despised is shelving away bottlenecks in business partnerships to ensure ease of doing business.

By this, a large number of investors have stormed the state, showing great interests to giving it a facelift by establishing different companies and institutions like technology village/hubs and very profitable businesses like the cassava plant amongst a host of others that will make the state more prosperous and healthy thereby, making the unemployment rate of youths in the state fade away in no time.

On tackling unemployment surge and aiding the growth of SMEs in the state, the helmsman within his 100 days in Office has set precedence worthy of emulation by his counterparts, launching the Ogun Jobs Portal where 20 graduates received automatic employment at the venue. The website recorded over 25, 000 applicants within the first week of its launch from unemployed persons, artisans, and business owners cut-across careers, ages, and ethnic backgrounds. Though the website reportedly had some issues, it now works perfectly with several vacancies placed by over 100 prospective employers and the number of applicants reaching 100, 000.

Also on the website, over 5, 000 prospective farmers have registered and registration is currently ongoing for the Oko’woDapo; an initiative that provides soft loans to women who are engaged in any form of trade in Ogun State.

Knowing that Ogun State prides on Agriculture, the distinguished governor has made it a point of importance to upgrade the sector drastically. In his minute time, he has initiated the Anchor Borrower’s Program whereby Agri-preneurs would be equipped with farming arsenals needed to make their works very productive. The governor assured that in the first instance, 10, 000 beneficiaries would be provided with free lands and Certificate of Occupancy to that effect, seedling, extension services and even provide them with allowances to maintain themselves until the first harvest. What a magnanimous personality!

Repositioning the Civic and Public Service has been the heart desire of Governor Abiodun, and in his commitment to this, he would not be friendly with the appointment of incompetent hands to strengthen his determination of building a solid manpower base that is made up of qualified employees in the service. This development will ascertain whether there are establishment vacancies for all posts and grade levels in order to review and establish the procedures for an appointment – in line with Public Service Regulations and Extant Rules.

Still on the matter and the will to put smiles on the faces of Ogun citizens, Abiodun within few days in office, had gone ahead to make life more meaningful for pensioners who has worked tirelessly to building different sectors of the state, by paying a huge sum of 4.8 Billion Naira which the past administration had snubbed when they had the capacity to do so.

As Prince Dapo Abiodun caters for the old, so is he mindful of the young, leaving no stone unturned. In his quest to make the state technologically-driven and boost its economy, his administration has launched the Ogun Tech Hub in Abeokuta with a 5-day free training in soft skills like Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Web Development, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Development, Data Science, IT Business, Emerging IT Trends: Big Data, IoT, Cloud Computing, and Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) – Ages 6 – 17.

And knowing he doesn’t do things just based on his perspective but committed to his “all-inclusive” means of governance – seeking for ideas and contributions of the people in relation to their needs and things that can be introduced to move the state forward, Prince Dapo Abiodun brought out what is called “Governor’s Challenge” where everyone is allowed to pitch incredible ideas that can move the state forward in aspects of security, health care, agriculture and other sectors, and also stand a chance to win a whopping amount of 1 Million Naira if found worthy and profit-driven.

These and many other reasons formulate the basis of people going about with the phrase; “Dapo has done what no man could do”. While we are very careful of not trying to compare him to the Almighty who can do what no man can do, it is our utmost prayer that he continues to enjoy divine wisdom and insight to pace in this might and achieve even greater feats, to the glory of God and benefits of the state and country at large.

Below are highlights of key projects and institutional feats attained by Dapo Abiodun in his 100 days in Office:

Housing

• Commencement of 50 units of housing development at Hilltop Estate by OPIC

• Commencement of mass housing stock

Education

• Commencement of Rehabilitation of primary schools

• MAPOLY issue Resolution & Re-accreditation

• TASCE Resolution & Re-opening

• Set up of Government Delivery Unit for Education

Health

• Immediate recruitment at OOUTH of all categories and cadres of healthcare professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists and other healthcare professionals.

• Rehabilitation of State Hospital Ilaro

• Medical Outreach at Ilishan

Social Welfare

• 1000 Widows empowered by the First Lady

• Launch of ‘Okowo Dapo’ loan program for Market Women

Security

• Procurement of 100 Patrol Vehicles & 200 Bikes for security personnel

• Sourcing of Helicopter from the Presidency for aerial surveillance

• Security Trust Fund Law & Board Inauguration

Investments

• Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) / Ogun Invest Bill

• Executive Order for the establishment of Ogun State Enabling Business Environment Council

• Executive Order for the establishment of the Enterprise Development Agency (EDA)

• Executive Order for the Ogun State Economic Transformation

Financial Transparency, Accountability, Due Process, Efficiency & Cost Mgt

• Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)

• Executive Order for the establishment of the Fiscal ResponsIbility Commission: Prudent financial mgt of State resources; efficient allocation of public expenditure, revenue & debt mgt; long-term economic stability of the State

• Public Private Partnership Bill

• Staff Biometrics & Payroll Audit

• Implementation of Treasury Management Solution for single view and efficiency in treasury and payment processing

• Financial Sustainability Assessment

• Establishment of the Bureau of Public Procurement Council

IGR Mobilization

• OGIRS Reforms, Automation & Transformation

• Informal Sector Enumeration & Resident Registration

Employment Opportunities & Youth Empowerment Programme:

• Job Portal launch

• Launch Tech Hubs

• Agric Anchor Borrowers Programme

• Digital Training

Infrastructure & Utilities

• Road construction projects in all senatorial districts – several

• Establishment of Ogun State Public Works Agency

• Energy & Electricity Board & Energy sector reforms

• Infrastructure Financing Strategy & Planning Framework

• Ogun State Waste Management Agency

• Govt Delivery Unit for Infrastructure

This is only the beginning and we are sure that greater days are ahead of the State to becoming a place of reckoning in Africa and under this administration.

So far, so good, Dapo Abiodun is building the future of OgunState with his people in mind.

Igbega Ipinle Ogun, Ajose gbogbo wa ni.

SF Ojo Emmanuel writes from Abeokuta.