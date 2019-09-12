VDT Opens Experience Centre in Lagos to Deepen Market Penetration

In a strategic move to deepen market penetration and improve customer service, leading Nigeria’s broadband communication service provider – VDT Communications Limited has opened its flagship Customer Experience Center for its 4G LTE Advanced internet service along Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The experience centre comprises customer service desk, customer waiting area, experience console, technical help desk, with a 24/7 call centre attached. The center is to give its customers hands-on experience of 4G Lte Advanced products and services.

Addressing guests at the formal opening of the centre, the Managing Director/CEO, VDT Communications, Mr. Abiodun Omoniyi, noted that, “By the opening of the experience center, VDT Communications has taken its customer service a notch higher; offering a platform to showcase its customers-centric disposition and friendly attitude aimed at always adding value and keeping the customers delighted.”

According to Omoniyi, “This is just one of such experience center to be opened in strategic areas in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria as our 4G LTE Advanced internet coverage expands. VDT experience centre promises to offer a holistic and total premium experience for pre, during and after-sales services to customers. The experience centre is an off-shoot of the culture of quality customer service of which the VDT Communications brand is synonymous with.”

VDT Communications is ISO 9001: 2015 certified. It is also the first ISO 20000:2011 certified telecom company in west and central Africa for excellent IT service management” Omoniyi added.

Commending the management of VDT Communications for its sustained effort and professional approach at providing quality services, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr. Olabiyi Durojaiye, noted that, Nigeria can leverage ICT in bridging its huge infrastructure deficit, as he pledged the commission’s resolve to collaboratively work with players in the telecom sector.

“NCC is poised to collaborate with industry players to grow more local talents in the field of telecom and ICT in general and we are relentless in our determination to identify, train and nurture Nigerian youth to compete with the likes Bill Gates and Zuckerberg of this world,” Durojaiye said.