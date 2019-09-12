Police Parade Kidnappers of Lawmaker, ABU Students

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Police saturday paraded 58 crime suspects among whom were kidnappers of a member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State, Hon Suleiman Dabo and three students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna State.

The suspects were also involved in the kidnapping of a Turkish national in Kwara State and gunrunners who supply arms to bandits in Zamfara and Katsina states.

Nine kidnap suspects donning military uniforms were also paraded with 12 AK 47 rifles at the Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) office in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba.

The kidnappers admitted collecting N10 million ransom for the release of the lawmaker and N5.5 million for the release of ABU Students.

Mba said the suspects were arrested for different offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, homicide, murder, car theft and robbery in unpainted commercial vehicles known in local parlance as “one chance” in Abuja.

He said the suspects were picked up by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed.

“The suspects in military uniform, who are between the ages of 24 and 38, confessed to series of kidnapping and armed robbery within Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto and Kogi states, including the kidnap of the lawmaker in Sokoto and Kaduna states and ABU Zaria students respectively,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said the suspects, Buhari Bello, Abdullahi Dotim, Kabir Malam, Adamu Ciroma and others confessed “to have physically participated in the kidnap of Hon. Suleiman Dabo, demanded and collected N10 million as ransom and narrated how they shared the money among themselves.

“During the course of investigation, suspects led to the recovery of the sum of N450,000 which was part of the ransom earlier collected from the honourable member”.

Items recovered from the suspects and gun runners who supplied arms to bandits in Faskari Forest in Katsina State include one hand grenade, 25 Ak 47 rifles, 12 magazines and 1, 339,000 live ammunition and two golf cars with registration numbers SBG 836 XA Kaduna (red colour) and FUF 513 AE Kwara (blue colour).

Mba said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.