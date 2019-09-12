PDP Heading for Crisis as Wike Accuses BoT Committee of Corruption

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be heading for crisis as the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, wednesday berated the committee set up by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the main opposition party to investigate the emergence of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives against the wish of the party, describing the committee as the most corrupt in the history of PDP.

Speaking in Port Harcourt wednesday, Wike also hailed a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara, for withdrawing from the committee.

The governor said that by withdrawing from the committee, Opara has refused to allow himself to be entangled in what he described as the “illegal outcome” of the committee’s activities.

“The Committee set up by the PDP on the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu is the most corrupt committee ever set up by the party.

“We thank our worthy son, Hon. Austin Opara, for withdrawing from that committee, so that he is not entangled in the illegal activities of the tainted committee “.

Wike warned the party not to toy with Rivers State, adding that it is not in the interest of the party to do so.

He said: “We are warning PDP to be careful not to toy with Rivers State. Rivers State has all it takes to withstand the PDP and fight the party to a standstill. The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that anyone can cajole. The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that will kowtow to their illicit activities,” Wike said.

THISDAY had reported that there indications that the dust raised by the emergence of Elumelu as the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives would soon finally settle.

This followed the submission of the report of the committee constituted by the BoT of the part to look into the minority leadership crisis in the House.

THISDAY had learnt that the report was finally submitted to the Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, on September 9 in his Legacy Building office, Abuja.

The Chairman of the committee and former President of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu, and a member of the committee and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, submitted the report.

In one of its recommendations, the committee also advised the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to work with Elumelu, and other minority leadership officers of the House in the interest of “a united and stronger PDP in the National Assembly.”

But reacting to Wike’s allegation and threats yesterday, Walid denied the report that the committee had submitted its report

The BoT chairman told THISDAY that it was not true that the report had been submitted and a decision taken in favour of Elumelu.

“This is not true at all. The report will be presented to BoT who will officially present its recommendation to the NWC through the National chairman,” he said.