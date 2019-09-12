Ooni Lauds Obaseki’s Administration

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has endorsed the administration of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, urging the governor to remain focused on his quest to engender sustainable development in the state.

The Ooni, who made the commendations yesterday during a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin-city, the state capital, said the governor deserves all the support he needs to continue in his transformative work as the state governor.

Applauding the governor’s seamless transition from the boardroom to politics, the Ife monarch said: “I am here to associate myself with you for all the good things you are doing and to let you know that we are watching all the good things you are doing for the state. You have brought in your capacity as a player in the private sector, combining your wealth of experiences from the private sector with that of the public sector to take the state to greater heights. You are one of the greatest financial engineers the country has ever produced, as your success is there for all to see in the private sector.”

He continued: “I am sure you are applying the same principles in the public sector because the people of Edo State need you to put up a good legacy that posterity will always remember you for.”

Ooni noted that Edo State “is fortunate to have you as the governor. You are forthright, disciplined and articulate in all you do. I am very positive that you are going to change the narrative in governance. We in the traditional institution should be very supportive of you. For your laudable achievements in the state and encouragements like this visit should come once in a while. You are not alone, that I can assure you from the throne of Oduduwa.”

The traditional ruler described the state as strategic, adding that “Edo State is consistent, and has continued to play strategic roles in the country since we became a republic. You are a very prepared and bold leader. What is critical is that you are one of the greatest financial engineers in Nigeria, and I urge you to create more employment opportunities for the youths in the state as they are the future of this country. Please remain focused; complete all the good things you are doing, and I assure you history will never forget you.”

The governor, while responding, thanked the foremost traditional ruler and his entourage for the historic visit, saying the revered leader remains one of the progressive traditional leaders in the country.

Obaseki said there was a symbiotic relationship between the political and traditional institutions in Nigeria, noting that when governments fail, the traditional rulers suffer the burden.

He thanked the Ooni for his role in peacekeeping in the country, saying: “You have been the bridge-builder that transverses the length and breadth of this country, getting people to believe in this country.”

Earlier, Obaseki and the Ooni joined other dignitaries from within and outside the state in celebrating the prominent business mogul, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, who marked his 85th birthday anniversary.