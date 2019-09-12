LASUTH Cardiologist, Team Record Another Medical Feat

Ayodeji Ake

A medical team comprising of an Interventional Cardiologist and other medical doctors recently carried out a lifesaving surgery by using improvised methods in the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

In a statement made available to THISDAY recently, the Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said cardiology, as a branch of medicine still has shortage of skilled manpower and equipment, adding that despite this challenge, doctors at LASUTH saved the life of the patient.

He said: “Pulmonary embolism is a form of medical emergency which happens when a clot is lodged in the pulmonary artery of the individual.

“It is a medical condition which the fatality rate is quite high, and urgent intervention was needed to dislodge and remove the clot in order to save the life of the patient who would have succumbed to heart attack.

“In order to carry out this procedure safely, a Catheterisation laboratory (Cath Lab) is required, which costs about 150 million naira to set up. Even though, LASUTH does not, as of now, have a Cath Lab, we are excited that our intervention cardiologist and other doctors recorded another feat in this area of medicine using improvised methods.

“This was indeed the second time this team would successfully carry out this kind of high-profile procedure in LASUTH.”

Fabamwo is optimistic that there were lots of medical possibilities in LASUTH if more facilities were made available to the team of medical experts across all branches of medicine in the institution.

He urged more philanthropic organisations to partner with the hospital in order to make such medical facilities available to Lagosians.