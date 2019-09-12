Commission of Inquiry commences public hearing on 10-year probe of College of Education, Igueben

The Commission of Inquiry set up to probe the activities of Colleges of Education, Ekiadolor and Igueben; Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze; the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi and the College of Agriculture, Agenebode, has called on members of the public to come forward with information and documentary evidence on activities in the College of Education, Igueben.

In a statement, its Secretary, Obobairibhojie A. John, said that the commission of inquiry will “commence public hearing for the College of Education, Igueben from Wednesday 18th to Wednesday 25th September 2019, at the Board Room, Office of the Secretary to Edo State Government, Governor’s Office, Benin City.

The statement urged that: “All stakeholders who wish to testify before the Commission in respect to the College of Education Igueben are hereby invited to appear with relevant documents as from 9.00am each day during the period.”

Recall that Governor Obaseki set up the Commission of Inquiry to conduct a 10-year probe into the activities of five tertiary institutions in the state over allegations of misappropriation of resources.

The terms of reference of the commission include “to examine the finances of the institutions (receipts and expenditure) and to determine whether they were in accordance with the laws of the institution, as well as the rules and regulations guiding the Public Service.”

Others are to “examine the administrative structure of the institutions in line with the laws establishing them and examine the mode of employment and promotions at the institutions with a view to determining whether due process was observed, and to investigate any other matter that may be incidental to (i) – (iii) above.”