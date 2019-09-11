Lumumba,Others for ICAN Conference

A former Director of Kenya Anti-corruption Commission, Professor Patrick Lumumba, will lead other national and global eggheads to speak at the 49th annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) which opened in Abuja yesterday.

Lumumba, who has been a leading voice on anti- corruption in Africa, is expected to shed light on strengthening institutional framework to support anti-corruption drive in Africa and how African leaders could deploy and implement revised anti-graft frameworks and models without fear or favour.

Also, former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Omoigui Okauru and current acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, are expected to chair session at the week-long conference. The incumbent FIRS Chairman, Tunde Fowler, is also expected to speak on the legality or otherwise of the tax agency’s substitution or lien on bank accounts of defaulting companies/ taxpayers.

Similarly, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Ahmed el-Rufai, would be expected to speak on how public accountability stimulates transparent leadership and the way forward.

Other speakers expected are former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; David Lyford Smith, Technical Manager ICAEW; and Mohammed Gur, CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.