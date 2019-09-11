Klopp Seeks Fifth Straight Win as Glo Powers EPL Match-day 5 to Fans

As action resumes in the Premier League this weekend, Liverpool Manager, Jurgen Klopp, will be aiming to ramp up a fifth straight win of the season as his team file out against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle at Anfield.

Will the German be able to achieve this and make it 15 points out of 15? Football fans will find out courtesy of Digital Transformation Leader, Globacom, which brings English Premier League matches live to TV viewers. Globacom has afforded Nigerians the opportunity to watch live broadcast of EPL matches since the 2013/2014 League season.

Liverpool currently leads the English Premier League table with 12 points after winning the first four matches of the season. The league is resuming this weekend after the international break.

Defending champions, Manchester City, who are second with 10 points will play Norwich City, while Southampton will lock horns with Sheffield United.

Nuno Espirito Santos, who is fast establishing himself as a tactical genius, will lead his Wolves side out against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Molineux.

In the other Match-day 5 encounters, Brighton will face Burnley, while it is Watford vs Arsenal, Aston Villa vs West Ham, and Crystal Palace vs Tottenham at Tottenham Stadium in London.

The rest of the matches will have Bournemouth hosting Alex Iwobi‘s Everton.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United, currently occupying the 8th position on the log, will welcome Leicester City which has so far picked eight points, with two wins and two draws, in a tactical sideline battle between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Brendan Rodgers.

Currently, the top four is occupied by the quartet of Liverpool (12 points), Manchester City (10 points), Leicester City (eight points) and Crystal Palace (seven points).

Commenting on the current League season, football enthusiast, Ibrahim Musa, predicts that Liverpool and Manchester City will still occupy the first two positions all the way to the end of the season, adding that the possibility of upset is very remote judging by what has been seen so far.

Musa said the live broadcast of matches had helped tremendously in enriching the knowledge of football fans in the country, in addition to providing a platform for them to follow their darling clubs on weekly basis.