Kidnapped Ondo University Don Found Dead

James Sowole in Akure

Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUTECH) in Okitipupa has been thrown into mourning following the report of the discovery of decomposing body of the institution’s Professor in the Department of Mathematical Science, Gideon Okedayo.

Okedayo was reportedly kidnapped along with his driver last week by unknown gunmen on their way to Igara in Edo State.

The driver was, however, later released by the gunmen and later he reported the matter to the police.

Edo State Police Command had also announced that it had recovered Okedayo’s official vehicle, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number, 06X47OD, few hours after the abduction.

Union leaders in the university disclosed that Okedayo’s decomposing body was found on Monday in the bush, where he was captured by his abductors.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the late lecturer was killed by the abductors or not as at the time of filing this report.

The Chairman, Joint Action Committee of Staff Unions of the university, Mr. Temidayo Temola, who confirmed the discovery yesterday, said the incident saddened all members of OSUTECH staff.

The labour leader, who described the late don as a peace-loving and generous person, said the sad news had thrown the OSUSTECH campus into mourning.

He said: “In fact the death of Prof. Okedayo is a big loss to this institution. We will really miss him.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the OSUSTECH branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr. Dipo Akomolafe, said the ASSU and the entire university community had been thrown into disarray and were saddened by the development.

“His decomposing body was found in the bush. This is so sad to ASUU and his family members because the abductors never called anybody, whether ASUU or Okedayo’s family for ransom,” he lamented.