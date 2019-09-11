…Fashola for President

I have always been a fan of ex Governor now Minister Babatunde Raji Fashola. As governor he was outstanding. Quite so. As Minister, perhaps he was fed with more than he can chew. But the panache he brought to governing Lagos is yet to be surpassed.

He was so good that Buhari (who I no longer like) was ready to defy the pervasive influence of their Jagaban in not only making him a Minister but a super one. Last Saturday, our football playing Minister was one of those who donned the jersey of Lagos Veterans in the final of the Veterans Cup against Kano.

He wasn’t on the scorer sheet but am satisfied that anyone who is an active sportsman would be an excellent President. So in 2023 please remind me I said I would vote for BRF …. If Donald Duke is not running.