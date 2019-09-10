Plateau Senator Mourns as Gunmen Kill Two in Fresh Attack on Villagers

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Senator Istifanus Gyang representing Plateau North in the Senate has expressed shock and sadness at the manner assailants recently resumed killings in Plateau State, describing it as unfortunate.

His condemnation came on the heels of a fresh attack on Nding Loh village of Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area last Sunday night where two persons, Stephen Samuel and Dajugu Randong, were killed, and five others injured.

He said: “I am shocked and sad that after several appeals for peace and unity in Plateau North senatorial district, my constituents are witnessing these heinous attacks where people are being killed.

“It is regrettable that when we have not recovered from the attacks on Vatt, Rubung in Foron district where lives were also lost last week, we are again confronted with another sad moment. Yesterday (Sunday) Nding Loh of Barkin Ladi LGA was attacked around 7p.m., leaving two persons dead and five others injured.

“I condemn the attacks on my constituents at this time that we are putting efforts to reconcile the Plateau North for peaceful coexistence. I am however resolute about securing, reconciling, and empowering my constituency, and won’t allow the activities of the enemies to deter me.”

Also condemning the attack, the member representing Barkin Ladi in the state House of Assembly, Peter Gyendeng alleged that the attack was done by Fulani herdsmen. He said the five persons who were injured are currently receiving treatment at Nerat Hospital, giving their names as: Mathias Davou, Philip Yakubu, Amos Joshua, Gyang Choji and Thomas Choji.