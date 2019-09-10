Obaseki’s reforms: Rapid delivery of C-of-Os excite Edo residents

Residents who are leveraging on the simplified land registration procedure, an initiative of the Godwin Obaseki-led administration, have commended the governor for setting up the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS) agency.

They expressed excitement about the new sense of security associated with the process of acquiring landed property in Edo State, which has impacted on the ease of doing business.

Daniel Osobase, described the new process of obtaining a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) from the EDOGIS as “hassle-free,” adding that “the cost is reasonable.”

Osobase said: “EDOGIS is very professional in their handling of enquiries and fears of customers. The workers there take their time to attend to you and patiently take you through the processes involved in obtaining the C-of-O.

“I am really impressed by the way the state government has reformed the process of securing our landed property in Edo State and I am proud that this is happening in my time.”

Another resident, Mr David Osaro, who is managing a mini-housing estate on behalf of his elder brother in Canada, said: “Our people in Europe and America have been commending Governor Obaseki for setting up EDOGIS to sanitise the process of obtaining genuine titles of landed properties.”

He added that “more people are now investing in the real estate sector because of the reigning sense of security of their investments in the sector.”

Mr Osaro maintained that “in the past, you would have to visit the lands and survey ministry several times and pay money to all kinds of people who paraded themselves as agents and so on, yet they will tell you to wait for a C-of-O that didn’t exist.

He described the new process as innovative, adding “The entire process is simple. I applied and got the documents while in Lagos and the entire process is less stressful and truly transparent.

“I secured my property in my hometown, Ewohimi, in Esan South-East Local Government Area with ease. I got my papers and C-of-O in record time.”

The Managing Director, EDOGIS, Mr Frank Evbuomwan, said the agency helps in creating business opportunities by greatly easing land and property transactions in the state.

According to him, “This is achieved by simplifying the registration of property and easing verification of land documents and ownership status. This is because EDOGIS is the only digital repository of all registered properties and subsequent transactions in the state. EDOGIS will keep and archive electronic and physical copies of all transactions submitted for registration, easing historical searches on all registered properties in the state.”

He said the agency helps residents in planning better with their properties by providing on request, relevant data including maps, various surveys and other geospatial data and information.