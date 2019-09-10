Obaseki plans round-table session to assess impact of Edo-BEST

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said plans are underway to assess the impact of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme, deployed in overhauling the basic education sub-sector in the state.

The governor said this during a courtesy visit by members of St. Paul’s Catholic Church Fund Raising Committee, at Government House, in Benin City, Edo State.

“I am going to be hosting a roundtable on education in the next one month to look at the lessons learnt from implementing Edo-BEST programmes and the challenges ahead,” he said.

Obaseki noted that his administration is poised on returning education to its pride of place which informed the introduction and implementation of Edo-BEST programme, adding, “This is an education-focused government.

“As a government, we commit larger resources to make sure we prepare our children for the knowledge-based world we live in today. We are structured to collaborate with partners, knowing that government needs to leverage its resources, relationships and goodwill to achieve more.”

He assured that his administration will partner with the Catholic Church in providing quality education and health care to the people.

According to him, “It is the responsibility of the government to provide free and compulsory basic education to its citizens and alongside quality health care. This is why the government collects tax. With its limited resources, government can’t fulfill or undertake such roles for all the citizens in the state except it gets support from other actors in society.”

The governor emphasised that his administration will partner with any group that is ready to complement his administration’s efforts, and praised the Catholic Church for contributing to the development of Edo State.

Earlier, Parish Priest of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Benin City, Rev. Father Edwin Omorogbe, thanked the governor for donating a land to the Church for the establishment of a boarding school for boys and girls with state-of-the-art facilities.

He assured that the school will provide opportunities for more persons in the state to receive quality education grounded in sound morals.

Rev. Fr. Omorogbe reiterated the commitment of the Catholic Church to provide sound education to children rooted in knowledge and morals.

He also expressed appreciation to the governor for his assistance in setting up the dialysis centre which he said, has commenced operation at subsidised rates.