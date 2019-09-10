Gbajabiamila Lauds Bauchi Gov for Resolving Assembly Crisis

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has applauded Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for using his political experience in amicably resolving the recent leadership crisis that almost brought down the state House of Assembly.

The House Speaker, who made commended Mohammed during a courtesy call on the governor yesterday at the Exco Chambers of the Government House in Bauchi, described the resolution of the crisis in the assembly as a welcome development, especially as it was resolved politically without the intervention of external forces.

Gbajabiamila explained that his delegation was in the state for a condolence visit over the death of Alhaji Manu Soro, father of the member representing Ganjuwa-Darazo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Alhaji Mansur Manu Soro.

He expressed happiness that the leadership crisis was handled maturely by the governor using his wealth of political experience as a onetime member of the National Assembly as a Senator, saying what the country needs is such move in order to develop and grow democratic values.

The Speaker added that considering the cosmopolitan nature of the country’s democracy, amicable relationship is what is required to ensure that people feel that they are part of governance irrespective of their political affiliations.

He also commended Mohammed for accommodating everyone in his administration, pointing out particularly the Manu Soro family, which have supporters in the two major political parties in the country, as he urged him to uphold such in order to move the country forward positively.

Gbajabiamila told the governor that the political model of Bauchi State would be copied by others, assuring him of the support of the House to his administration for the economic and political advancement of the state, as he stressed the need for the governor to work in synergy with members of the state assembly for the state to overcome some of its challenges.

While responding, the state Governor, Mohammed, thanked the Speaker for the role he played in ensuring that the leadership crisis in the state assembly was resolved amicably without heating up the polity in the state.

The governor Malso commended the leadership quality of Gbajabiamila since his election as the Speaker of the House, saying it has stabilised democratic values in the country, urging him to keep it up in tandem with the best world practice.

He also assured the Speaker of the determination of the present administration in the state led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to work with members of the state House of Assembly who are majority All Progressives Congress (APC) regardless of their political differences as part of efforts to block infrastructural gap in the state.

Mohammed then used the medium to appeal to the House of Representatives to consider Bauchi State in its developmental projects due to the population of the state.