CAN Lauds FG’s Opposition to Same-sex Marriage

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the resolute stance of the Federal Government against same-sex marriage and transgender sexuality in the country describing it as a right step in the right direction.

The President of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle, who made this known in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in Abuja, also challenged the Church of Christ in the nation to be seriously on guard as Satan iwas more than ever before determined to pollute and destroy the society through abominable practices.

CAN president lamented how such immoral and sacrilegious practices were gaining popularity in the society today and were, unfortunately, being embraced by some misguided brothers, sisters and friends.

“At creation, God created male and female, so, the so-called transgender is evil and ungodly,” he said,

Ayokunle also commended the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, for his campaign against lesbianism, homosexuality, transgender and other social vices.

He expressed optimism that all right thinking people and the Civil Society will collaborate with the government with a view to eradicating the evil practices in the country.

“Our Constitution and extant laws have no place for obnoxious practices such as same sex marriage or homosexuality, transgender, sodomy and related practices. They are abomination before God and they are alien to our culture as a people.

“The holy books that guide the leading religious organizations in the country, Christianity and Islam, on ways and worship of God, our Creator, the Almighty expressly warn devotees against such practices. They are strange, immoral, reprehensible and condemnable,” he said..

Ayokunle said that God who created humankind and the entire universe strictly commanded us to be holy and blameless before Him because He is a Holy God and no unrighteousness can be found around Him.

He said that it amounted to a self-destructive rebellion against His commandment for anyone to embrace such devilish, adding anti-God practices are dangerous for not just the society, but any society that indulges in them is doomed.

” It is capable of plunging our country further into moral abyss, a situation that, according to scriptural historical accounts, attracted divine judgements and wraths on rebellious people and societies,” he said Ayokunle urged all religious, traditional, and political leaders, as well as relevant organizations to rise up, partner and support the efforts to rid our country of the imported practices in the country.