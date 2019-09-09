UNAA Warri Branch Congratulates New NDDC MD, Okumagba,

The University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA) Warri Branch has congratulated Mr. Bernard Okumagba on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

During the association’s September edition of its monthly meeting held at its temporary Secretariat in Warri, the association’s Treasurer, Pastor Paul Unuavworho, moved a motion for a formal congratulatory message to be made in respect of Okumagba’s new appointment, and it was unanimously resolved.

In a statement released to press men by Unuavworho and signed by the Warri Branch of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association’s President, Prince Andrew Duku and the Assistant Secretary, Godstime Ugava, respectively expressed confidence on the wise choice of Okumagba as the new Managing Director of NDDC by President Buhari. They thanked the president for his appointment.

Okumagba, being a worthy Alumnus of the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka is committed to restoring the dignity of the oil and gas bearing communities of the Niger Delta region in line with the alma mater’s slogan, “To Restore the Dignity of Man”, and that of President Buhari’s administration “Next Level” agenda.

Furthermore, the association was optimistic that Okumagba will bring his wealth of experience to bear in managing the affairs of the commission to the benefit of all stakeholders and called on Niger Deltans to support him in order to accelerate massive development of the region.

The Alumni Association wished Okumagba a successful tenure, and prayed to God to guide, protect and give him more wisdom to perform his responsibilities.

They also use this medium to commend the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the supportive role he played and ensuring that President Buhari’s “Next Level” agenda succeeds.