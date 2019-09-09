THISDAY Reporter, Shola Oyeyipo, Set to Remarry, Holds Introduction with Tanzanian Lover

THISDAY political reporter, Obanishola Oyeyipo, is set to remarry two years after he lost his wife.

The vibrant journalist had his wedding introduction with his Tanzanian lover, Beatrice Rukenwa, a US based medical personnel, in Sango area of Ogun State at the weekend.

Family, friends and well-wishers were on hand to rejoice with the lovebirds.

Oyeyipo lost his wife, Omolola Ajoke Oyeyipo-Ogunwusi, a first cousin of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in 2017 after a brief illness.

According to sources, Shola and Rukenwa, already have plans to formalise their relationship before the end of 2019.