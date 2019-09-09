Sultan Blames Politicians for Religious Crisis

James Sowole in Akure

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday blamed politicians in Nigeria for allegedly causing and fuelling religious crisis in the country, for their selfish interests.

He said there was a need for the people of the country to shun religious crisis, adding that the Bible and Quran were not political books and did not belong to any political party.

The Sultan stated this at Saint David’s Cathedral Hall in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while meeting with religious leaders under the auspices of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council as part of his two days’ visit to Ondo State.

The meeting was attended by both Christians and Muslims leaders- led by Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend John Ayo Oladapo, and the Chairman, League of Imams and Alfas, Alhaji Ahmed Aladesawe.

Abubakar advised Nigerians to shun politicians and affluent people who were politicising religion for their selfish interests.

On the alleged demolition of a mosque in Port-Harcourt by the Rivers State Government, the religious leader said “the NIREC at the national level was already handling the issue for amicable resolution.”

The Sultan who was being hosted by the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, said nobody could claim to love God without loving his or her neighbours who are Muslims and Christians.

In his remarks, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo said the historic gathering was to foster religious harmony in Ondo State.

The Sultan had earlier inaugurated the newly built mosque at the Deji’s Palace in Akure .