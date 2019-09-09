PDP Loses N’Assembly Seat to APC in Ebonyi

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Monday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency, Chinedu Ogah, as the winner of the February 23 National Assembly elections in Ebonyi State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, Chief Lazarus Ogbee, as the winner of the election, polling 31,296 votes, while Ogah got 27,700 votes.

Dissatisfied with the results, Ogah had proceeded to the tribunal alleging that there were deductions from the votes cast for him in some polling units and wards in the election and should be declared winner of the election.