Folashade Okoya: The Steel Beneath The Charm

No account of contemporary Lagos social circuit can be deemed complete if it does not acknowledge the prominence of Chief (Mrs) Folashade Okoya, the youngest wife of Alhaji Rasaq Akanni Okoya, the Aare Of Lagos and Chairman of Eleganza Group Of Companies.

Since she married the industrialist two decades ago, Folashade has dazzled Nigerians with her beauty, vivacity and exquisite fashion sense. A very sociable personality, she is a familiar face at high-end parties and social functions in Lagos, her presence literally determines the rating of the function.

And her private life is practically feed for the public, via the media. Folashade ‘s brilliance is never in doubt – she holds a Lagos Polytechnic diploma in Banking and Finance and a University of Lagos degree in Sociology. But who would ever have imagined that she possessed the grit, skills and zeal to pilot a multi-billion naira business concern? Because that’s exactly what she has been doing these past few years at Eleganza Group, where she is the Managing Director of Eleganza Fashion Products Limited and Eleganza Cruise & Travels Limited.

A member of Board property Company Limited, by virtue of her position as the Deputy Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Limited, she is responsible for the day-to-day management of the company. With over 2,000 workers, the Eleganza Industrial City Ltd produces, among other items, various sizes and designs of plastic chairs and tables, cooling boxes/food warmers, baby diaper/ sanitary pads, hair threads, stainless water tanks.