Commission Set to Commence Humanitarian Interventions in N’East

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has concluded plans to commence ambitious humanitarian interventions in the troubled Northeast zone of the country.

This was revealed on Friday by the Managing Director of the commission, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali during an assessment visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno State.

He told the IDPs that the commission would soon swing into action to execute all humanitarian plans that could be fashioned out by the management team.

He noted that the visit was to give the team a firsthand information on situations in the camps and decisions on interventions would be taken after the tour.

He lamented the level of devastation and hardship the IDPs had been exposed to in the past ten years of insurgency, noting that, even as an indigene of Kukawa, Borno State, he had not been able to go to his home town for so long as a result of the crisis.

Alkali, who was at the Customs House IDPs Camps I and II, Muna Garage IDPs Camp, Muna Farm IDPs Camp, and Stadium IDPs Camp, was conducted round by Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, the Chairman of Borno State Emergency Management Agency.

Addressing journalists at the end of his tour, Alkali said he was in Maiduguri as part of his assessment visit to IDPs camps across the north east to acquaint himself with the situations on the ground with a view to going back to the drawing board and sit down with the other management team to fashion out ways to address the challenges facing IDPs in the region.

Having inspected major and vulnerable camps in Maiduguri, he promised to visit all the IDPs camps in Monguno last weekend and proceed to Bama IDPs Camps tomorrow, to assess situations on the ground there.

Chairman, BOSEMA, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo had earlier briefed him on the major challenges at the IDPs Camps.