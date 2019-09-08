Cake Boss Experiences Nigerian Hospitality at Eko Hotel

Buddy Valastro is no stranger to those familiar with the reality television series “Cake Boss” which airs on DSTV channel, TLC.

A fourth-generation baker born into the business owned and operated by his parents, the renowned American pastry chef visited Nigeria for the first time as the celebrity guest chef for “Dewdrops Uncut Learning 2”, a special masterclass for bakers and all lovers of everything cake.

Growing up, Valestro spent countless hours in the bakery where his father, Buddy Sr., a master baker, taught him everything about baking and running a business. They dreamed that together, they would make Carlo’s Bakery a household name.

In his 100,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility, Buddy and his staff whip up thousands of wedding cakes, specialty cakes and delicious Italian pastries. His award winning designs have been featured in countless bridal and baking magazines.

When the American baker arrived Eko Hotels & Suites last week, he wasn’t just coming to attend an event but as he revealed, to experience the Nigerian hospitality, especially its unique cuisine.

He was warmly welcomed by the Executive Chef, Zuheir El Dika, and other chefs and managers of the hotel.

An especially notable occasion which trended on social media was the traditional dance group that welcomed him. An entertainer in his own right, he gleefully joined in the dance as onlookers cheered him on.

He later had a taste of what Nigeria cuisine is all about at the rooftop of the hotel where he dined at the prestigious Sky restaurant, the first of many days enjoying Eko’s hospitality.

As you can imagine, he exchanged culinary notes with Chef Zuheir and his team and certainly left with some Nigerian-inspired recipes, just as he revealed some of his to the Eko team.